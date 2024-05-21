Justice Maya highlights need for impartial judiciary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has highlighted the need for an impartial judiciary that is also accessible to vulnerable members of society.

Maya is being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of Chief Justice after President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated her earlier this year.

She is the only candidate being interviewed for the position.

The Deputy Chief Justice has occupied her current role for almost two years after her appointment in 2022.

Maya says the judiciary should inspire public confidence.

“Our country has suffered a lot of upheavals in recent times. So the need for an impartial, independent, effective, accountable, responsive and cohesive judiciary has never been greater. If I’m appointed for this position, I know that I will bear the enormous responsibility of ensuring that the institution remains strong,” says Maya.

“It retains its integrity and firmly executes its role of protecting and promoting the Constitution and the law so that our country, especially the poor, and most vulnerable members are guaranteed access to justice,” adds Maya.

