The Democratic Alliance in the eThekwini Municipality says it decided not to support the motion to remove the former Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla from the council on Tuesday.
The DA says it believes that Mavundla’s removal is based on petty party politics. Tuesday also saw the resignation of the council’s chief whip, Thembubuhle Ntuli.
According to the DA’s caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa, “We did not support a motion to remove councillor Mavundla on the basis that it was ambiguous considering the fact that there was a court order that was granted in favour of councillor Mavundla so we did not want to be caught in a web of the ANC and trying to co opt us into their agenda for that reason we felt that we could not support that motion but not only that the reason behind the removing Mavundla really I don’t think it is based on his performance it is based on petty party politics which is something we don’t want to be part of.”
Meanwhile, the African National Congress eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki has denied suggestions that relations between Mavundla and the ANC have soured.
Nciki adds that “Was talking more about accountability in terms of service delivery and how we fast track it especially infrastructure and there are no programs progressive programs that seems to be changing the status of our infrastructure as a result we have agreed to recall this seat as the ANC so that we can be able to display our accountability in terms of service delivery, we are still maintaining our relationship with ABC and Mavundla and also in other municipalities but for this Metro we wanted to be more effective on the issues of the infrastructure and for us to be more effective we would need to control that portfolio.”
Deputy Mayor ousted