Mauritius has been forced to ground flights after the country’s weather bureau issued a Class 3 cyclone warning.

It is believed that tropical cyclone Freddy is fast approaching the Indian Ocean Island nation.

Professor Liesl Dyson from the University of Pretoria’s Department of Geography, Geo-Infomatics and Meteorology is tracking the cyclone’s movement.

“Cyclone Freddy is just north of Mauritius at the moment and moving towards reunion and will also pass north of reunion. It’s not going to influence those two islands directly in the sense that the eye of the cyclone will not move over them. I looked at some of the observations of wind from these stations and Mauritius and reunion, the wind strength at the moment is around 50km/h so that is strong but not exceptionally strong.”

Dyson says the cyclone is expected to weaken as it moves over Madagascar.

He elaborates in the podcast below: