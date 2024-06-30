Mauritania’s President Ghazouani extends lead in election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has extended his lead in the West African nation’s presidential election, provisional results showed on Sunday.

Ghazouani – a 67-year-old former army chief of staff and defence minister who is widely expected to win the race in the first round – had 55.05% of the vote, according to results from more than 71% of polling stations by 1040 GMT, the electoral commission’s website showed.

His main rival, anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, was at 22.87%, while Hamadi Sidi El Mokhtar of the Islamist Tewassoul party was third with 12.99%.