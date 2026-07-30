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Maumela investigation did not fall within IDAC’s mandate: Johnson

The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
  • [FILE] The former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson giving evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on July 28, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Former Investigative Directorate Authority Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission that investigations into alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela do not fall within the unit’s mandate.

Advocate Johnson was responding to questions about why the IDAC appeared to be pursuing Matlala while not investigating Maumela.

She told the Commission that the Tembisa Hospital investigation, including all implicated individuals and entities, falls within the mandate of the Hawks.

“The Tembisa hospital matter in all of its forms, in however many legs of investigation it has, whomever the persons and entities of interest are, had been referred around about 2020 or thereabouts by the SIU to the DPCI. The DPCI has always been vested with this matter, the Tembisa hospital, whether it’s skinny jeans, whoever they are, who’s behind the scenes, whether Maumela is involved or not, etc. All of it lies within the ambit of the DPCI.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | Former IDAC head Johnson’s last day of grilling

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