Maumela investigation did not fall within IDAC’s mandate: Johnson

Former Investigative Directorate Authority Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission that investigations into alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela do not fall within the unit’s mandate.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Adv Andrea Johnson is questioned on why IDAC pursued investigations that appeared to offer no benefit to the country or IDAC, amid continued assertions that there was no ulterior motive or external influence behind the probes. pic.twitter.com/BRp0hk7vmA — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 29, 2026

Advocate Johnson was responding to questions about why the IDAC appeared to be pursuing Matlala while not investigating Maumela.

She told the Commission that the Tembisa Hospital investigation, including all implicated individuals and entities, falls within the mandate of the Hawks.

“The Tembisa hospital matter in all of its forms, in however many legs of investigation it has, whomever the persons and entities of interest are, had been referred around about 2020 or thereabouts by the SIU to the DPCI. The DPCI has always been vested with this matter, the Tembisa hospital, whether it’s skinny jeans, whoever they are, who’s behind the scenes, whether Maumela is involved or not, etc. All of it lies within the ambit of the DPCI.”

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