The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life sentence handed down to Julies Lucas for the murder of Matwetwe actor, Sibusiso Khwinana.

He was further sentenced to 23 years direct imprisonment by the High Court in Pretoria.

In February, Lucas who is a Tanzanian national, was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Immigration Act as he was in South Africa illegally.

The 25-year-old Khwinana was stabbed to death in March 2019 during a robbery at Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, where he attended a screening of Matwetwe.

NPA Spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, says: “In court the prosecutor said that Lucas was an opportunistic robber and this should not be seen as a robbery gone wrong and he had intentions of killing Sibusiso. Sibusiso’s father said in his victim impact statement that it was painful to bury a child unnecessary because of greed. The judge said Lucas showed no remorse and he robbed South Africa of a talent.”

In the video report, a report of Kwinana’s death as it was announced in 2019: