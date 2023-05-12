A state witness has revealed that accused one Senohe Matsoara is the one who took the corpse inside cell 35, which belonged to the convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Five people accused of aiding and abetting Bester’s escape are applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court.

The witness says this is the same body believed to be that of the late Katleho Bereng following the DNA match.

He has reiterated that Matsoara drove inside with a corpse at Mangaung Correctional Centre on April 29, last year.

The corpse was from National hospital in Bloemfontein and was unlawfully claimed by Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The vehicle used was hired by her father Zolile Sekeleni.

TV stand

The state witness further told the court that former G4S employees Matsoara, Motanyane Masukela and Teboho Lipholo assisted each other to offload the TV stand which had a corpse inside.

The witness testified that Matsoara did not have a gate pass to enter the prison.

He told the court that Lipholo who is a former CCTV installer is the one who confessed to the police about his involvement in the saga and that he feared for his life.

VIDEO: SABC’s Kamogelo Seekoei on the bail application of five of the accused continues in Bloemfontei: