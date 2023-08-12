The South African Female boxing champion, Matshidiso Mokatsane, wiped out her Zimbabwean opponent, Cecilia Pitiseni through a knock-out in Rouxville on Saturday. The ladies battled it out in the junior lightweight division bout.

The boxing tournament was organised as part of Commemorating Nelson Mandela and Women’s Month at Rouxville in the Free State. SABC News reporter, Refilwe Mekoa was following the proceedings and filed this report.

Thabo Vuyo Secondary School, in Rouxville, was fired up with young and old spectators.

The national champion came into the ring already charged.

Scorpion Queen, as Mokatsane is famously known, dropped her opponent 1 minute and 20 seconds into the 5th round.

The main bout was set for 8 rounds.

“I knew that I’m going to win this fight. It’s because I’ve been in the sport of boxing for a very long time. You know, there is this title called WBC, neh. that was my wish to be a WBC champion, that’s my target. I just wanna see myself (win it).”

The supporting bout between Jackson ”Lord of the Ring” Kaptein against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Girisse Wingui also set the boxing ring on fire. The bout was tough and went all the way to the 7th round.

Wingui knocked out the Bloemfontein-based, Kaptein.

The referee stopped the fight two minutes 54 seconds into the round.

“The fight hasn’t been easy because we know that Jackson is a big fighter. He’s actually a bigger caliber than him, you know. So, we came prepared. So, we came with one intention and the intention was to dominate all the rounds because if we did not do so, we were not gonna make it. So, we had two intentions actually, either we dominate all the rounds, or we stop him, any time before the fight ends,” says Wingui through translator, Cedric Tambwe.

The tournament featured twelve fights that saw some young boxers getting the opportunity to be in the ring for their first official fights. I’m Refilwe Mekoa in Rouxville.