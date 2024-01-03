Matriculants urged to apply for NSFAS even before results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Union of Students-(SAUS) has appealed to students to apply for NSFAS funding as soon as possible and not wait for the matric results before applying.

NSFAS closing date for 2024 applications is the 31st of January. SAUS spokesperson Aviwe Dlanjwa says the system is known to collapse when it receives lots of applications at once.

“Most matriculants have been waiting for their results to come out to see whether they passed or not to apply, we’re saying that will be too late they will only be left with a week to apply.

So we’re saying they must apply now. There is nothing in the application that requires you to know your results, you apply just using your ID number and that of your parents that’s all that is required,” says Dlanjwa.