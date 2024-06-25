Matriculants flock to winter camp in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has visited a winter enrichment class for Grade 12 learners at Taxilla Secondary School near Polokwane.

Thousands of matric learners are attending the lessons at various centres in the province.

Lerule-Ramakhanya says they’re expecting the class of 2024 to perform better than the previous classes.

“We are also doing motivation just to speak to them. We’ve got high expectations in terms of 2024 results but just also for the introduction for them just to explore technology coding and robotics. Just for the grade 12 learners to see that there are indeed many careers that they can chose from.”

The Limpopo province obtained a 79.54% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations last year.

