The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is encouraging students to take advantage of its International Scholarship Programme. The programme focuses on addressing the skills gap in the country while promoting access to post-school education and training access.

Sibongile Mncwabe, Chief Director at the office of the Director General in the DHET says, it is important for learners to take advantage of the International Scholarship Programme in order to gain exposure and a global competitive advantage which makes them more employable.

“They get to experience a different style of education, they access world-class supervisors, technologies and experience. Furthermore, students get to be exposed to advanced innovations and technology that gives them a global competitive edge and a better chance to further their studies and be marketable or be able to be employed,” Mncwabe explains.

The DHET co-ordinates several international scholarships, while others are managed by other international, national and provincial departments or government agencies.