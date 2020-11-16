Motshekga says they are busy trying to identify those learners who were in possession of the paper

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says matric students will not have to rewrite Maths Paper Two, following a leak, discovered this morning.

She says they are busy trying to identify those learners who were in possession of the paper. It’s believed a small number of learners in Gauteng and Limpopo received the paper via Whatsapp.

The minister’s spokesperson Hope Mokgatlhe says those involved will be suspended from writing matric exams for three years and will be handed over to the police. She has assured South Africans that all other exam papers are in good hands.



“The information that we have right now is that the leak happened in Limpopo and Gauteng. And is confined to a very few number of learners. As the department, we are very sure that all our papers are safe. This particular one, an isolated incident, is going to be dealt with. We encourage our learners to focus and know that the papers are safe. And those that leaked the paper and those who wrote them will be brought to book as soon a possible.”

– Learn to make ‘mind maps’

– Make a plan of what you want to work on in each study session

– Take regular short breaks

– Get a good night’s sleep. This gives your brain time to recharge and remember what you’ve learnt. pic.twitter.com/ilgxuUUXG1 — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) November 16, 2020

– Keep focused on your study

– Avoid junk food

– Eat a well-balanced diet

– Allow yourself time to rest – try out some relaxation activities like deep breathing, meditation or listening to music.

– Cut back on energy drinks they can increase nerves. Drink lots of water

instead! pic.twitter.com/ZfktkTfRDz — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) November 16, 2020