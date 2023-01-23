African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated KwaZulu-Natal for being the most improved province in the country in terms of the matric performance.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

Addressing delegates at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting earlier, Ramaphosa also commended Free State for claiming the first position.

The province achieved 88.5% pass rate.

“Yesterday, I omitted to congratulate the Free State for coming number one again in matric results. But I don’t want to omit congratulating KZN for being the most improved province when it comes to matric results. Your performance was just outstanding; we really applaud the young people of this province for having given the performance that they did with matric pass rate and everything else,” says Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at PEC meeting in KwaZulu-Natal: