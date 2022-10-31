As the matric class of 2022 sit for their exams on Monday, SABC News spoke to three pupils about their plans for next year.

Masego Motabogi, Thulaganyo Balatseng, and Gladys Nkuna are among the more than 920 000 students who are writing for their National Senior Certificate.

Motabogi from Krugersdorp High School in the West Rand says she took a decision to become the best version of herself during her schooling career.

Balatseng from Northern Cape High School in Kimberley says he met a lot of people and made a lot of friends. He adds that he enjoyed playing sports, the rugby tours and stressed that, his objective is to ‘finish his school career at a high standard.’

While Nkuna from Roosevelt High School in Johannesburg says, “My journey through matric hasn’t been easy, it had its joys and it had its tears because of the stress and strain to maintain good marks in order to get accepted in a proper university next year.”

AUDIO: Motabogi, Balatseng and Nkuna share their plans respectively:

