Matric examinations kicked off without any problems in the Free State.

At the Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, candidates are sitting for the Computer Application Technology exam.

The provincial Education Department says it does not foresee any challenges with electricity at the school as rolling blackouts do not affect Botshabelo.

However, the situation in Qwa Qwa remains a concern as the town experiences regular severe power cuts.

About 40 000 full-time learners across the province will be sitting for their final Grade 12 examinations on the 31st of this month.

They will conclude the examinations with the last paper on December 7.

VIDEO: Free State matric learners ready for their exams:



Generators

The Basic Education Department says a large number of schools have already procured generators in light of Eskom’s ongoing rolling blackouts.

Earlier it said the power utility told its officials that it was not possible to exempt examination centres from rolling blackouts because they were not situated in one central place.

The Matric class of 2022 will begin their final examinations on Tuesday, amid concerns about power disruptions.

However, the Department’s spokesperson Eliljah Mhlanga says they are confident that the end-of-year exams will still be written.

Mhlanga says, ” It might not be all of them but a huge majority of them have got generators. This matter was discussed even before the exams started. So, we hope that those types of arrangements will have been made. We will see what to do. But in the timetable, we have the first two days of the exams on which technical subjects are being written and on the last two days. If something were to really happen, they cannot write, we would look at another opportunity, and with that opportunity, we hope that we should have some stability.”

VIDEO: Class of 2022 to write final exams amid rolling blackouts:

Additional reporting by Kamogelo Seekoei