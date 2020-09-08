Former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona has denied the claims made by former Board chair Ben Ngubane that they offered him his job back after he was removed over loadshedding in 2015. He was testifying at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg.

Matona together with other executives were suspended from Eskom in 2015 after the Board passed a resolution for an external inquiry.

Ngubane claimed to have offered Matona his job back after the former CEO approached the CCMA claiming unfair dismissal. Matona told the Commission on Monday that Ngubane’s claims are untrue and he would have jumped at the offer to get his job back, but this never happened.

“I would have because to start it would have probably suggested a change of heart on the part of the Board, suggested that maybe they made a mistake and I could work with them. I would have gone, the only reason that I decided to move on is because I realised I was never going to work well with this Board, I realised there was no support that a CEO requires from a Board that had taken this kind of action that the Eskom Board did.”

The Commission will today hear evidence from former Board chairperson of Eskom Zola Tsotsi, who was implicated in alleged wrongdoing when he was at the helm of the power utility.

Former Eskom CEO’s testimony on his suspension: