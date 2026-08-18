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Matlala’s supplementary affidavit must be filed by Friday: Madlanga

Alleged cartel kingpin, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 17, 2026.
  • Alleged cartel kingpin, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala is testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 17, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled that alleged cartel kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s supplementary affidavit must be filed by Friday, while his replying affidavit and heads of argument must be filed by Saturday.

He appeared before the commission on Monday.

Matlala has been central to the inquiry’s investigation, including the Medicare24 Tshwane District tender, his relationships with senior police officers and his alleged ties to criminal syndicates.

He has refused to testify about several matters, invoking his right against self-incrimination.

Matlala will return to the commission next Monday and Tuesday.

During his ruling, Commission Chairperson retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said: “The replying affidavit and heads of argument must be filed by Mr Matlala at 18 hours on the 22nd of August 2026, and the evidence leaders must file their heads of argument by 1800 hours.”

SENZO MCHUNU

Matlala says Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly wanted suspended Deputy Crime Intelligence Head Feroz Khan to become head of the division.

He says he was informed of the alleged plan by former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Matlala says Cele told him that Mchunu, who has been placed on special leave, wanted to remove Dumisani Khumalo as Crime Intelligence Head and replace him with Khan.

He says, “This is according to Mr Bheki Cele, he said to me, Mr Senzo wants to fire General Khumalo and replace him with General Khan to that position of crime intelligence.”

VIDEO |Madlanga Commission of Inquiry:

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