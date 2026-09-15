Matlala trial to hear evidence from key witness Musa Kekana

A key witness for the defence is expected to take the stand in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others, when it resumes at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged assassination attempts occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

The trial within a trial is set to resume, with accused one, Musa Kekana, expected to take the stand.

He is expected to testify about the sequence of events that occurred on the day he was arrested for the 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

Kekana’s testimony comes as the state had provisionally wrapped up its case in the trial within a trial.

VIDEO | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others’ attempted murder case resumes: