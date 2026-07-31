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Matlala Trial | State witness links seized weapons to Swart’s murder

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg, July 31, 2026.
  • Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg, July 31, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The State’s third witness in the trial alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has told the High Court in Johannesburg that firearms recovered from the home of one the accused Musa Kekana, matched those used in the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in 2024.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela is currently being cross-examined in a trial-within-a trial in which he is detailing the events surrounding Kekana’s arrest in connection with Swart’s murder.

Kekana, Matlala, Matlala’s wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama are facing charges linked to the alleged attempted murders of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Sekgobela was speaking through an interpreter says, “We were arresting them in connection with the murder that occurred in Vereeniging. The firearm charge came later, after the firearms were discovered at the house.”

LIVE STREAM | Matlala, co-accused attempted murder trial:

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