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Matlala trial hears car in Swart murder found at accused’s property

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused appear before the High Court in Johannesburg.
  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused appear before the High Court in Johannesburg.
  • Image Credits :
  • Neria Hlakotsa
Sashin Naidoo

The third state witness in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused has told the High Court in Johannesburg, that the vehicle used in the assassination of Vereeniging Engineer, Armand Swart, was found on a property where accused number one, Musa Kekana resides.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela has been testifying in the trial within a trial, detailing the sequence of events that occurred on the day Kekana was arrested after Swart’s murder in April 2024.

The accused are facing multiple charges linked to the alleged attempted murders of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Sekgobela further testified that following Kekana’s arrest in Bramley north of Johannesburg, police rushed to his nearby home in Kew, to identify the vehicle.

“I would like to remind the court that accused 1 drove into the premises with an i20 that was used in a shooting resulting in a person being killed in Vereeniging. So, I was concerned that there was no one guarding or watching that i20 at the premises, so I was worried that one of the suspects may come move the i20 while no one was watching.”

 

VIDEO | Day 7 of the Vusimuzi Matlala and co-accused attempted murder trial:

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