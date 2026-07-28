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Matlala trial continues as third state witness resumes testimony

Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The third State witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to resume his testimony in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela has positively identified and linked one of the accused, Musa Kekana, to the 2024 killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Kekana, who is alleged to be the gunman, is on trial alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama.

The accused face charges in connection with the alleged attempted assassinations of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, Matlala’s former girlfriend and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Speaking through an interpreter on Monday, Sekgobela told the court that he had personally arrested Kekana.

“I explained to them that we were arresting them for suspected murder that they had committed in Vereeniging. Between the time I got the message of the murder that had taken place and the time that we approached them, I also received a message and video clip which depicted a Hyundai i20 that I mentioned.”

Vusimuzi Matlala’s attempted murder case in court

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