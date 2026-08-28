Matlala to rejoin Masemola in Medicare24 Tshwane District tender case

Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is set to rejoin suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and several senior police officials when they return to Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on September 29.

The senior police officials, including Masemola, were in court on Friday morning. Their case relates to the irregular awarding of the R228 million Medicare24 Tshwane District tender to Matlala.

However, Matlala will first appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on September 11.

National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson (NPA) Henry Mamothame says, “Today’s appearance was just to confirm that the state has completed the disclosure of the case docket, but also to inform this court that following the withdrawal of Vusi Matlala from his plea and sentence agreement with the State, he will be brought back and his matter will be transferred back to the Regional Court, where he is expected to be joined with the 14 others, together with his two companies.”

-Reporting by Siphiwe Mkhize

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