Matlala to join co-accused on Tuesday in Medicare corruption case

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his two companies are due in the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday where he will be joined with 13 other co-accused.

The case relates to the R228-million SAPS Medicare tender fraud and corruption case.

Matlala earlier rejected the plea and sentence agreement he entered into with the State.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected the 8-year prison sentence agreed to between the State and Matlala’s legal representatives.

It instead recommended a 12-year sentence.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame says, “He’s transferred back to the Pretoria Regional Court following his withdrawal from the plea and sentence agreement with the IDAC. The IDAC will prepare an indictment for when the matter is transferred to the high court with the dates yet to be determined by all parties involved.”-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila

VIDEO | ‘Cat’ Matlala associates to appear in court