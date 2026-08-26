Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Matlala tells Commission Cele arranged meeting with Mkhwanazi

Businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala answers questions at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • Businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala answers questions at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has testified at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria that former Police Minister Bheki Cele arranged a meeting for him with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Matlala testified that the meeting took place in Umhlanga and focused on issues relating to purchase orders.

He also testified that he sought assistance with Lieutenant-General Lineo Nkhuoa, who signed off on the Service Level Agreement relating to the Medicare 24 tender.

Matlala, who is being led in evidence by Advocate Adila Hassim, added that “other matters”, including issues linked to investigations and court proceedings, were also discussed with Mkhwanazi.

Matlala: Yes, we discussed other things, but those things, all of them, they are in court now.

Advocate Hassim: Did you mention your relationship with General Sibiya?

Matlala: We spoke about him, yes, but like I’m saying to you, this is part of things that will be in court because my discussion with General Mkhwanazi led to my arrest. So, it’s part of how we’re going to present our case in court, so I would like not to comment on that.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission proceedings on 26 August 2026:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News