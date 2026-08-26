Matlala tells Commission Cele arranged meeting with Mkhwanazi

Businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has testified at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria that former Police Minister Bheki Cele arranged a meeting for him with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Matlala testified that the meeting took place in Umhlanga and focused on issues relating to purchase orders.

He also testified that he sought assistance with Lieutenant-General Lineo Nkhuoa, who signed off on the Service Level Agreement relating to the Medicare 24 tender.

Matlala, who is being led in evidence by Advocate Adila Hassim, added that “other matters”, including issues linked to investigations and court proceedings, were also discussed with Mkhwanazi.

Matlala: Yes, we discussed other things, but those things, all of them, they are in court now.

Advocate Hassim: Did you mention your relationship with General Sibiya?

Matlala: We spoke about him, yes, but like I’m saying to you, this is part of things that will be in court because my discussion with General Mkhwanazi led to my arrest. So, it’s part of how we’re going to present our case in court, so I would like not to comment on that.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission proceedings on 26 August 2026: