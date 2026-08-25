Matlala says contract profits were shared with Morgan Maumela

Attempted murder accused and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has testified that profits from successful contracts were shared between him and businessman Morgan Maumela, despite there being no written agreement between them.

Matlala also maintained that he is the subject of a SIU probe linked to the Health Department’s tenders, although he was unable to specify the offence for which he is being investigated.

“As I sit here from my side, I don’t know of any wrongdoing that I did but it does not stop someone from investigating me. So just because I’m saying I did not do this, it does not mean now they must stop investigating.” says Matlala.

Matlala has told the Commission that his relationship with businessman Hangwani Maumela dates back to around 2015 or 2016 and extends beyond friendship.

Matlala, who has previously resisted answering questions about his relationship with Maumela, testified that the two became friends through their shared passion for sports cars but later became involved in financial and business dealings.

He testified that they contributed funds used to fulfil medical-supply Requests for Quotations (RFQs), with profits shared between them. However, evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Matlala’s explanation of how the financial arrangements worked suggesting that he was being deliberately evasive.

“I think I just need to give you an example. I will say to you that just put one million and then I’ll also bring one million. Yes. And then if you get your RFQs, you can take from that one million, depending on how much they want. We take 300 000. Let’s say you take 300 000. You go and buy whatever is needed from our money. And from that 300 000 and then when you bring it back, because you’ve used the money, so it must come back with profit.” Matlala explains.

Video: Madlanga Commission | ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies on Day 166

The Commission has also heard that businessman Steve Motsumi loaned Matlala R5 million for one of his companies in 2024.

Matlala says the loan was formalized through an acknowledgement of debt and was used to fund renovations for a hospital lease project at Pretoria West College.

Matlala further told the Commission that the loan was fully repaid in 2025.

He added that the funding was separate from a proposed R20 million investment that ultimately did not materialize.

“I said the first 5 million, I think this morning I said it, the first 5 million was when the first time I had a lease agreement with Public Works for the hospital that was in Pretoria West College. So, I wanted to renovate that hospital. That 5 million was for that.”