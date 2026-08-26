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Matlala refuses to answer Senona questions at Madlanga Commission

  • Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala at the Madlanga Commission.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Alleged crime kingpin, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, has testified that he did not disclose his relationship with former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona because the matter is under investigation.

Matlala is continuing his testimony at the Madlanga Commission where he is being questioned about his relationships with various law enforcement officers.

Evidence before the commission has revealed that Senona accompanied Matlala to a meeting with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to discuss matters about the Medicare24 tender.

When questioned by evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim about what the police are investigating, Matlala said he is being investigated for corruption.

“But for now, why don’t you tell me in your own words what it is that’s under investigation? My conduct with General Senona, so I wouldn’t know what they are investigating. They just said corruption, a couple of things, which I wouldn’t know exactly which part they are going to concentrate on.”

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