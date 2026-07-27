Matlala hit-plot trial: Second state witness testifies

The “trial within a trial” in the attempted murder case of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to continue at the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, together with Ntabiseng Nzama, face 25 charges linked to the three alleged botched hits between August 2022 and January 2024.

The State’s second witness, security officer Christiaan Sheppard is expected to return to the dock to begin with cross-examination.

In his testimony on Friday last week, Sheppard told the court during the “trial within a trial” that accused number 1, Musa Kekana, was arrested in April 2024 in connection with the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

The “trial within a trial” began following an objection by Kekana’s attorney, Riaan Gissing, on the basis that the state’s evidence is inadmissible, following several irregularities by the police when they effected the arrest.

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