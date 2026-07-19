Matlala co-accused fights money laundering charges: JHB high court

The legal counsel for the fifth accused in the attempted murder case against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others insists that the money laundering charges against their client will not stick.

This is despite the decision by the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions not to drop the charges after they applied to have them withdrawn.

Accused number five, Nthabiseng Nzama, Matlala and his wife Tsakani Matlala, alleged gunmen Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana are accused of a slew of charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges relate to the failed assassination attempts of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

The accused are expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to begin the trial.

Nthabiseng Nzama is charged alongside her father.

He is the alleged hitman behind the attempted murder of Matlala’s former partner, Tebogo Thobejane, in 2023.

The state alleges that around the time of Thobejane’s shooting incident, Nzama received at least one hundred thousand rand from Vusimuzi Matlala’s Medicare24 business account.

It says a portion of the money was then deposited into her father’s bank account.

The prosecution believes the money was payment to her father for the shooting incident.

Ntombi Dina, Nzama’s attorney, says, “How do we get to the conclusion that because she deposited the money into her father’s account, that then means she ought to have known. I don’t know if a lot of South Africans knew what Medicare24 was in 2023.”

The state further alleges that five days before music producer Seunkie Mokubung was shot at, Nzama received another ten thousand rand from Matlala’s business bank account.

It says more than four thousand rand was deposited into her father’s account again.

According to the prosecution, the transaction was payment from Matlala for her father to pull the trigger on Mokubung.

Nzama’s legal team unsuccessfully approached the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions to have the money laundering charges against her withdrawn.

Dina says, “We were disappointed. We did not expect that even the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) would decline. The reason we did the reps in the first place is that we had a strong belief that the charge of money laundering vis-à-vis what is in the docket did not tally. We did not think what they had in the docket would sustain the charge of money laundering beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The state believes the transactions into Nzama’s account were an attempt to conceal the nature and source of the payment.

As Nzama and her co-accused are expected to go on trial on Monday, her legal team has expressed concerns.

Dina says, “We are really concerned about the length of the trial given that her supposed charge in this thing is really minute in the bigger scheme of charges that are on this trial.”

The state is adamant that all five accused acted in concert with one another.

They will now have to answer to a slew of charges, including eleven counts of attempted murder.