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Matlala back in court for Medicare24 Tshwane District tender case

FILE | Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in court.
  • FILE | Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
Tshepo Phagane

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

This is in connection with the R228 million  Medicare24 Tshwane District tender fraud and corruption case.

His court appearance is for the case to be transferred back to Pretoria Regional Court, where he will join 14 other accused as a result of his rejection of the plea and sentence agreement he entered into with the state.

As part of that agreement, Matlala was to serve an 8-year prison sentence.

However, the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected this and instead recommended that he serve a 12-year sentence, which he rejected.

He will now join the case against the 13 South African Police Service (SAPS) officials, including suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Their case is due back in court on September 28.

RELATED VIDEO | 16 suspects accused of  tender fraud apply for bail:

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