Matlala and co-accused plead not guilty in attempted murder trial

Alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. The five accused are currently appearing for day one of their trial at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged assassinations attempts are said to have occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

Matlala, together with his co-accused, are facing a total of 25 charges, all in relation to the three assassination attempts.

Amongst the string of charges against them, Matlala is facing the majority, including conspiracy to commit murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, money laundering and fraud.

His wife Tsakani is facing charges of attempted murder as an accessory after the fact, money laundering and fraud.

Meanwhile, Tiego Mabusela and Musa Kekana are faced with charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Kekana, however, has also been charged with fraud and money laundering together with accused number 5, Nthabiseng Nzama.

VIDEO | Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused’s appearance at the High Court in Johannesburg: