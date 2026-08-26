Matlala admits to receiving ‘R20k loan’ from Senona

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has testified that former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona gave him R20 000 in December 2024, after police raided his home and seized his phones.

Matlala is continuing his testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where he is being questioned about his relationships with various law enforcement officers.

The first raid occurred at Matlala’s home on December 6, 2024.

He is answering questions about his relationship with Senona after initially invoking his right against self-incrimination when questioned about their relationship.

Matlala also says Senona undertook to find out more about the second raid which occurred on 18 December 2024, but never returned with any information.

“I told him that, listen, they [police] even took my phones. I cannot even make a transaction. I even borrowed money from him. Yes …. yes, I remember that day he gave me R20,000,” adds Matlala.

Live stream: Madlanga Commission day 167: