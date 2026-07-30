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Matipandile Sotheni case delayed pending cellphone evidence

  • Matipandile Sotheni's case has been postponed to September pending cellphone evidence.
  • Image Credits :
  • Lopang Alamu
SABC News

The case against former  South African Police Service (SAPS) Task Force member Matipandile Sotheni has been postponed to September, pending the completion of cellphone mapping evidence.

Sotheni appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on 16 charges, including the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and theft.

He was arrested in March this year and, after a failed bail bid, remains in custody till his next court appearance.

The State says it has completed downloading both cellphone and tracker data but is still awaiting the cellphone mapping analysis.

Sotheni, who has changed his legal representative once again, has been in custody since March.

He was previously denied bail by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court after the court found that he posed a flight risk.

Related video | Marius van der Merwe’s murder accused Matipandile Sotheni appears in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court

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