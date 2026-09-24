Mathebula family finds closure as Vutomi Mathebula is laid to rest

The family of 28-year-old Vutomi Mathebula, who was killed in the Kempton Park area of Ekurhuleni, says her burial has finally brought them closure.

Mathebula went missing in March this year, and her decomposed body was found dumped in a veld.

The family only discovered her remains at a mortuary this month.

She was laid to rest on Thursday at Homu 14-A village near Giyani in Limpopo.

VISUALS | The mourners gathering at the Mathebula homestead at Homu 14-A village in Giyani, Limpopo, where a 28-year-old woman killed in the Kempton Park area in Ekurhuleni is to be laid to rest. Vutomi Mathebula was reported missing in March. Her body was found in a mortuary… pic.twitter.com/W0YqkGeacp — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026

Her family, friends and community members gathered to bid her farewell at her homestead.

Family spokesperson Tiyiselani Maringa says Vutomi’s burial comes with comfort because they finally found her and gave her a decent burial.

“At least we now know where our daughter is, unlike when she was missing and we did not know where to find her. This will bring closure to the Mathebula family as a whole, because otherwise her remains would have been missing for good.”

Her friend Katekani Manyike says Vutomi was more than a daughter; to her friends, she was someone whose presence brought joy and whose absence has left a painful void.

“I am deeply hurt by the passing of a friend; however, we cannot change what has happened. She was a joyful person who never held grudges against anyone, and most importantly, we loved each other.”