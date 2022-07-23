The Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has urged law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to bring to book those who killed the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality.

Fifty-six-year-old Moses Maluleke was killed at his home in Shikundu outside Malamulele on Thursday by three armed suspects who demanded money.

His 18-year-old son is in hospital where he’s recovering from gunshot wounds.

Mathabatha who visited Maluleke’s home to comfort the family says the late Mayor was committed to working with community structures.

“This is something that is in the hands of the police, when the police say they are getting leads, let’s accept it. What we want to see, is them arresting these people within 72 hours. It is possible and the probability is very high that it may happen.”

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha visits the family of the late Moses Maluleke:

Community angry

Limpopo Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo is calling on residents of Collins Chabane Local Municipality to remain calm.

Some community members have vowed to blockade the roads in response to Maluleke’s killing.

Boshielo says the community should allow the police to do their work.

“We want the community to also to be calm; they wanted to block some roads. They must not do that. Let them give the police the chance to do the work. I know they are angry and they must not also point fingers at people because something might happen. So, let them give the police the chance to do the investigation. They must stay calm, we’re here, you can see the Premier is joining us later and we’ll make sure that we get the culprits. So, the community must just support the family and not point fingers at other people.”

Police on a hunt for suspects in the murder of Moses Maluleke: