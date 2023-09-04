Motorists can expect to pay more for fuel from Tuesday midnight, this as fuel prices increase by R1.71 per litre for both 93 and 95 octane.

Diesel will increase by between R2.76 and R2.84 per litre, while wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.78 per litre, according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, based on the current local and international factors.

Robert Maake from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says, “The reason for this high price increases are as follows. Number one is the higher oil prices during the period under review and the weaker rand compared to the US dollar contributed around $0.30 to this fuel price adjustment. The Minister has also approved the salary increase of the forecourt staff in line with the Metco agreement, Motor Industry Bargaining Council Agreement is between four to six percent. Four percent for admin staff and six percent is for the forecourt attendants. LP gas is increasing mainly due to higher prices of propane and higher freight cost.”

Minister @GwedeMantashe1, announces the adjustment of fuel prices with effect from Wednesday, the 6th of September 2023 as follows.https://t.co/djcBusWeln — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) September 4, 2023