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Western Cape SAPS arrest Malmesbury shooting suspect

  • Handcuffs depicting an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPoliceService
SABC

Western Cape police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of two people in Wesbank, Malmesbury in the Western Cape.  A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shot dead and eight others, including an infant, were injured when a gunman opened fire on a group of people at a house during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the arrest was as a result of intense investigative work by detectives.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. While this arrest marks a significant breakthrough, the investigation remains ongoing, as detectives continue to pursue all leads to determine whether additional suspects were involved,” says Traut.

He added that police have reinforced their presence in the area to prevent further violence, and possible retaliatory attacks.

The Western Cape SAPS have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist the on-going investigation to contact them, or submit an anonymous tip via the MySAPSApp mobile application.

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