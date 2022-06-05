Deputy State Security Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has raised concern over the recent spate of mass shootings in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Kodwa was speaking in Cape Town during an ANC policy discussion meeting on justice, peace and stability in Khayelitsha.

Scores of people have been killed in the area in recent months. The discussions will influence policy formulation during the party’s elective congress in December.

Kodwa says violent crime has the potential to hurt foreign direct investment in the country.

Kodwa added that, “We are worried about the levels of criminality, we are worried about the sense of lawlessness in the country.If you look at the multiple murders in Khayelitsha, our view as I have said in the meeting it’s reflection of the week ANC structures because the ANC where it exists it then work with community based structures. It works together with stakeholders now you see the criminality that is taking charge in some areas is based absence of structures.”

Video| Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Khayelitsha following mass shooting which killed five people