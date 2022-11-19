Three Sethe siblings, their children and relatives died when the SUV they were travelling in had a tyre burst and collided with a truck near Mokopane in Limpopo last Saturday.

Six of the deceased are children aged between six months and 16 years.

Mourners sang hymns to bid farewell to nine Sethe family members. Many family members could not hold back their tears when seven coffins carrying the deceased were brought into the marquee for the funeral service.

Two of the minors were buried in the same coffins as their mothers. Siblings Phineas, Maria and Mmapula Sethe were on their way to their sister’s wedding when they met their death last Saturday morning.

The SUV’s occupants all perished instantly. Among them, Maria’s three children Thandi, Mmaletsau and Lethabo, aged sixteen, seven years and six months respectively.

Funeral service of 9 relatives under way:

Mmpaula’s lone child, three-year-old Nelly, also died. The son of the sister, whose wedding they were going to, fifteen-year-old Sicelo Simelane, was also not spared.

Among the deceased was also the three siblings’ brother’s child, seven-year-old Lefa Makondo.

Spokesperson Caiphus Ndlovu says the family is devastated.

“We are devastated, everyone is highly emotional, and some people are even fainting,”

Some mourners say they are still reeling in shock.

“This is the first time a death happens here and it has left us heartbroken and speechless, they were good neighbours and I still can’t believe they are gone. This is shocking, may their souls rest in peace,”

The executive mayor of the Polokwane Municipality, John Mpe, was amongst the mourners. Mpe has said that government entities have been offering support to the bereaved family.

“It is hard to lose one member of the family, just to think of it losing nine members of one family is hard and our job is to support families in bereavement that is why we appreciate the support we put together with the provincial government and the road accident fund.”

Social workers have been providing psycho-social support to the grieving family.

Their funeral service was held at Thakgalang sports ground, at Nobody village outside Polokwane.