Sixteen people who died in a crash between a taxi and a truck at Leeuwfontein in Limpopo last Friday will be buried in Groblersdal on Saturday.

The service will be held at Tafelkop Stadium. Seven learners from Dynamique Primary School are among those being buried.

Two taxi drivers were also killed in the crash. Police are investigating a culpable homicide case. Community and political leaders are expected to attend the mass funeral.

The horrific crash has left the bereaved families and community members devastated.

Nine other people sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised. The collision happened after a minibus taxi overtook another taxi, colliding head-on with an on-coming truck.

Another minibus taxi then collided with the two vehicle. One of the bereaved families, the Mabenas, had two school going children who were involved in the collision.

One was killed and the second one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Calls for improvement of the R579 Road in Leeuwfontein to avoid accidents