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Masondo confident Joburg’s world-class vision can still be realised

Former Johannesburg Mayor Amos Masondo during an interview with SABC News on July 27, 2026.
  • Former Johannesburg Mayor Amos Masondo during an interview with SABC News on July 27, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Ntebo Mokobo

Former Johannesburg Mayor Amos Masondo is optimistic that his vision to turn Johannesburg into a world-class African city can still be realised.

The vision aimed to balance economic growth, spatial integration, and improved service delivery.

Current infrastructure crises, inner city decay and political instability in the council have derailed the plan.

Masondo spoke to SABC News on his mayoral tenure from 2001 to 2011.

He says, “I remain optimistic, yes there are challenges, but I think this can be overcome. We have a responsibility to develop the city of Johannesburg and position it in such a way that it can compete with key cities and improve things in such a way that we are very futuristic to become the best city. We must aim high and work in a way that we improve the lives of all our residents across racial divides.”

VIDEO | Interview with Former Johannesburg Mayor Masondo:

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