Maskandi stars pay tribute to award-winning artist Scebi Dlamini

Maskandi musicians have described the late award-winning artist Scebi Dlamini, as a person who positively changed the trajectory of the genre.

They were speaking at the Mzisho Stadium in Msinga in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands at the funeral service of Dlamini who is popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama. He died in a car crash in Richards Bay, on the province’s north coast, last week.

Dlamini’s colleague, Sipho “Gupta” Mchunu, who died in the same crash was buried on Friday. Security is tight at the funeral service with fans, community members, artists and dignitaries attending.

WATCH | Family, friends and fellow musicians are bidding farewell to popular Maskandi artist Scebi “Inkos’yamagcokama” Dlamini, who died in a car accident in Richards Bay last Sunday. Calvin Dludla reports. pic.twitter.com/LrF3bqYPEs — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Wezi Mthalane, one of the leaders of the women’s maskandi group Imithente, says Inkosi yamagcokama’s death has brought back bad memories.

“First of all, it brings bad memories and pain that I endured since the leader of Imithente group passed away last year . So, this thing is fresh to us and I am devastated l. It is painful to see young people pass away like this as he had a bright future ahead of him.”

VIDEO | Family, friends, fellow musicians bid farewell to Scebi ‘”Inkosi Yamagcokama” Dlamini

‘Huge loss’

KwaZulu-Natal Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula says the death of Dlamini is a huge loss to the province’s art fraternity.

Dlamini who is popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama died in a car crash in Richards Bay last week.

Speaking at Dlamini’s funeral service at the Mzisho Stadium in Msinga, Khawula says, “The department, last year in 2025, started promoting live shows. We offered artists in the province the opportunity to perform at live shows, where we would book them and pay them for their performances. The aim was to help them sustain themselves without relying on government for survival. Scebi was the first to take up the offer, and he filled the Playhouse to capacity. The show was very interesting.”