Lovers of Maskandi music attending the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban say music is a pillar of strength and brings hope to them, especially in difficult times.

This is the 9th edition of the annual festival, and it is the first time that it is being held since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fans, were wearing uniforms dedicated to their favourite musicians, took part in a parade starting at the Workshop Shopping Centre and ending at the iconic stadium.

Sandile Khumalo from Nquthu and Mbali “Diva wo-Saziwayo” Mdletshe say being with other fans motivates them and keeps them focused in life. They say youth must use music for their own benefit and to fight poverty and inequality.

Speaking on what Maskandi music means to her, Mdletshe, who is in a wheelchair, says, “It reminds me of where I come from. I am here to entertain and motivate people, especially with disabilities, to follow our culture no matter who they are.”

She adds that people living with disabilities follow their dreams and pursue their interests.

Her counterpart, Khumalo, says they have seen an increase in collaborations between Maskandi artists which has promoted unity among music fans.

“Music is growing each and every day and it equips us with various skills that are needed in life,” he concludes.