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Maskandi community to gather in remembrance of Scebi Dlamini

  • Popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini was killed in a car accident
  • Image Credits :
  • KZN DOT
SABC News

The Maskandi community will gather at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Friday to remember popular artist Scebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama.

Dlamini died in a car crash in Richards Bay last Sunday. 

Dlamini died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries.

One of the three other occupants who were taken to hospital also died, while the other two survived.

As news of his death spread, fans and fellow musicians mourned the loss of an artist who had made his mark in the Maskandi music scene.

And it is through that music that Inkosi Yamagcokama will be remembered- for the songs and performances that earned him a loyal following among Maskandi lovers.

His friends, family, fellow musicians and fans will now come together to celebrate his life and legacy at the memorial service starting at 11 am.

 

Video | Family mourns passing of Scebi Dlamini after fatal crash

 

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