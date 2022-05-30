Mzwandile Masina has extended an olive branch to his contender, Doctor Xhakaza, asking him to work together to rebuild the African National Congress (ANC) in the Ekurhuleni for the benefit of their residents.

He was speaking after his preliminary re-election. Masina got 163 votes against Xhakaza’s 151 votes but he has not been confirmed as Regional Chairperson pending the verification of 19 votes from six disputed branches.

Protests, accusations, and counter-accusations rocked the second day of the elective conference.

Some delegates who were barred from participating in the conference protested outside the venue.

They accused Masina and his supporters of conspiring to disqualify them in a desperate attempt to rig the elections.

Change in leadership

The region’s ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said it was seeking a change in leadership ahead of the elective conference.

The Youth League successfully concluded its elective conference last weekend.

It was pushing for former Treasurer Xhakaza as their preferred candidate.

Rebuilding the ANC

Masina says for now they are preoccupied with the rebuilding of the ANC in the region and regaining the lost ground after losing power to a coalition of opposition parties in the 2021 Local Government Elections.

Mzwandile Masina provisionally re-elected Ekurhuleni chairperson: