Masilonyana Municipality given until March to resolve water issues

Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance Ketso Makume says they have given Masilonyana Local Municipality up to March, 2024 to resolve water problems and the issue of restructuring.

This, as the residents of Brandfort which falls under Masilonyana, have marched on the municipality to hand over a memorandum. They complain about the challenge of water among others.

Makume says the municipality has recently appointed a new municipal manager and has been involved in what they call recovery plan, to correct all the ills in terms of financial disarray. This also includes efforts to resolve incapacities.