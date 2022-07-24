Some residents of the Mashite village in Ga-Mphahlele, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, have raised concerns about irregularities and nepotism in the new tender to rebuild a local road.

They say the tender document pertaining to the R16-million contract was never made public to the community.

The residents also allege that there is nepotism in the appointment of temporary workers for the re-tarring of the ten kilometre road.

The road was tarred about ten years ago but it was washed away due to poor workmanship. It links the area with the main road to Burgersfort and Polokwane.

Community leader Mokhine Mathabatha says people were employed and sub-contractors appointed without the involvement of the community.

“Our main concern as the community, we have requested documents like the tender document that will explain everything to the community, what the contract entails. Secondly, the community wants to know how the CLO was appointed. Thirdly, the community wants to know how the site office was acquired. If those documents can be available to the community, the community will be clarified.”

The provincial Public Works Department’s spokesperson Witness Tiva says they are not aware of nepotism in the project.

“We remain committed to seeing to it that all roads infrastructure are well taken care of in the province, limited by our financial muscles. And in this instance, we’re not aware of any nepotism that has taken place or is taking place in that particular vicinity.”

Tiva adds: “And what contractors generally follow is to ensure that they have skilled people as well as ordinary community members who do your general labour to ensure that the project is completed and that there is quality of work done there.”