The new traditional leader of the Mashilane Traditional Council, Kgosigadi Bontle Mashile, has promised to priorities health, education and social issues affecting the youth for her people.

Kgosigadi Mashile was inaugurated in Madibidi near Garskop, Mpumalanga. The 26-year-old Mashile addressed the people of Matibidi at the local sports ground.

The Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders boycotted Mashile’s coronation claiming that her ascendancy to the throne was unethical.

Mashile challenged her brother Tumelo for the chieftaincy.

The courts ruled in her favour.

She says development of the rural area is among her top priorities.

“We need to revive (sic). As the leader of our people, there are a few areas of urgency for the people. I wish to focus on the council; first point, health and well-being of our our people, including access to proper healthcare. We see the council here is not in proper health number (sic); two, the education of our children, including challenges that affects our youth,” she says.