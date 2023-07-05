Four police officers who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s police VIP security detail have been served with suspension letters.

A group of officers was caught on camera assaulting motorists along the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “In terms of the disciplinary regulations, they have been served with notices of the employer’s intention to suspend. They must provide representations why they should not be suspended under the circumstances. Representation will be considered and outcome will be communicated to them.”

The video below is reporting on the story:

Assault condemned

On Tuesday, Mashatile condemned the conduct of members of his VIP protection unit for assaulting the three men.

Mashatile added that he was unaware that members of his VIP protection unit were involved in a clash with three civilians.

In a statement, he has appealed to the public to allow the SAPS the necessary space to complete its investigation.

“The Deputy President abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well,” read the statement.

The video below is the full interview with Deputy President spokesperson: