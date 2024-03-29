Water task team formed to tackle challenges, says Mashatile

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says they have formed a task team which will tackle water challenges facing the country. Mashatile was addressing congregants at Cala Methodist church in the Eastern Cape, where he attended the Good Friday church service.

The Deputy President says he will be visiting different parts of the country that are facing water challenges.

“In Chris Hani, they want to have additional dams so that they can be able to harvest more water but also reticulation. The President has set up a water task team which he has asked me to lead. We will be working with them to make sure water reaches the people but not only in Chris Hani, but all of the Eastern Cape. We will look at where the challenges are but other provinces as well. You hear there are challenges in eThekwini, Gauteng, North West, Free State.”

Bishop Zandisile Mncitha of the Methodist church of Southern Africa says people are tired of empty promises.

“At church we accept everybody, if you look at the back you’ll see shacks. This is a poor place, the are no jobs, high rate of crime. We wrote a letter and gave it to him explaining the problems facing this area. People are tired of empty promises, they want to see the work.”

