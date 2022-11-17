The African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile is urging delegates coming to the party’s national conference, in December, to elect reputable leaders who have integrity, in order to save the party.

He says if things go wrong, it may be the end of the ANC. Mashatile spoke exclusively to the SABC News at Lichtenburg in the North West, during the party’s Letsema campaign on Wednesday.

He also said he was humbled to be nominated by some ANC branches to contest the position of the party’s Deputy President.

The ANC’s provincial executive committee in the North West is one of the provinces which supports him for the position.

As the ANC is preparing itself for the 55th National Conference, various branches from across the country have nominated their preferred candidates for leadership positions. Although the party’s electoral commission has not as yet, finalised the compilation of all the nominations, already some members of party, who have been nominated, have expressed their willingness to stand for contestation. Among them is Mashatile.

“I have heard that there are branches nominating me; all I can say for now is that I am humbled by that consideration. Leaders of the ANC must always be willing to serve, and I am willing to serve,” says Mashatile.

On party members nominated while still having clouds hanging over their heads, Mashatile says they should be allowed space to prove their innocence.

“A number of comrades who you refer to as having clouds is because there are allegations against them and a number of them have taken steps to clear those allegations. There are comrades who want to take the Zondo commission on review. There are other comrades who are appealing and I think we should allow them that space. Let’s not condemn anybody for now,” Mashatile reiterates.

However, the ANC Treasurer General has urged delegates coming to the national conference, to ensure that they elect reputable leaders with integrity, in order to save the ANC.

“If we don’t get things right, it could spell the end of the ANC. So we must approach this conference knowing very well that we must make sure that the conference must bring a better ANC back to our people. We must ensure that we elect good leaders, leaders of integrity. Leaders that can connect with communities and have an ANC that lives among the people, that prioritises the people,” adds Mashatile.

Mashatile also believes that, if the correct leadership is elected, the party will regain support in the next coming national elections.

